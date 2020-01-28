UPTON⁠ — A plow driver for the Maine Department of Transportation suffered minor injuries Sunday morning when his truck slid off Route 26 in Upton.

Paul Merrill, spokesman for Maine DOT, said the driver, whom he declined to identify, was traveling southbound on Route 26 at about 8 a.m. when his truck went off the road, down an embankment and into trees.

Merrill said the trees stopped the truck from going further down the embankment and possibly from rolling over.

The truck had to be towed from the scene.

Merrill said the front end of the plow truck was damaged and it would be a while before the state has a full assessment of the damage.

“At the time of the crash, there was snow and slush on the road,” Merrill said. “It was also misty and there was freezing rain.”

