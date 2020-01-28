100 Years Ago 1920.

B. French and R. W. Bradford {drove thru the drifted roads to Farmington Wednesday Jan. 21st., {with Harry Dillingham of Auburn, {and arrived home on return at 9 o’clock pm. Mr. Dillingham then returned to Auburn. This shows the power of a motor as the roads were nearly impassable In some places and the wind drifting all day.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Melissa Buffington said her grandparents were “wicked excited and shocked” about her winning a Mother’s Day card contest for Maine. Buffington, a sixth-grader at Molly Ockett Middle School, was notified her poem was selected as the best in the state by the judges for the Good Housekeeping Magazine/KFC “All-American Salute to Mothers” competition. Buffington’s poem-card is entered with 60 others in national competition. Buffington lives with her grandparents, Harry and Gloria Buffington of North Lovell. The event was opened to al fourth-through sixth-graders in the country. Buffington’s English teacher Melanie Flynn explained she had seen an announcement for the competition and decided it would be an excellent opportunity to teach poetry in her class.

25 Years Ago: 1995

An audience of 35 people heard details Tuesday of the Future Education Committees report on proposed options for the towns high School students. The last forum will be at 9 a.m. Saturday in Town Hall. Again Tuesday, as at last Thursday’s first forum, residents cast nonbinding votes for their preferred solution to the secondary education problem. The problem arose when Auburn gave a two-year notice that it will no longer receive tuitioned Poland students after the Edward Little High School class of 1999.

