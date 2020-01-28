BANGOR – Daniel Louis Castonguay, 58, passed in the privacy of his home on Dec. 24, 2019. He was born June 2, 1961, in Farmington, the son of Louis Murray and Vivianne Rose Alma (Bouchard) Castonguay-Gagnon of Depot Street in Livermore Falls.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a pot-luck Celebration of Life at the Lane-Dube Am-Vets Post #33, 111 Maine St. in Jay on Feb 8, 2020 anytime between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to share stories and fellowship. Condolences to the family may be expressed at Memorial-Alternatives.com.

