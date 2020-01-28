AUBURN – Robert “Bob” Meservier died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Clover Manor with his family by his side. Born in Lewiston, Maine on January 16, 1931, Bob was the first-born child of seven children of Alphondore and Hubertha (Rivard) Meservier. He attended Holy Cross School in Lewiston and served in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Stuttgart Army Base in Germany. He was a cook during the early 1950’s and a proud veteran of the Korean War.

On July 9, 1955, Bob married the love of his life, the former Anita Pelletier, who predeceased him in 2006. Bob worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for over 20 years. He took great pride in being part of the communities he served, both in Burbank, California and Auburn, Maine. While a resident of Blake Street Towers in Lewiston, Bob made many lifelong friends, and served on the housing council for several years. In this role, he had the opportunity to travel, attend conferences, and advocate for the residents he represented. Bob was also an avid member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 106, for many years.

Bob cared deeply for people. He and his wife spent many years volunteering for Meals on Wheels, helping others who were less fortunate. His compassion and dedication were evident in the many events he organized and the innumerable meals he cooked for the tenants of Blake Street Towers. When he wasn’t cooking, Bob could often be found running Bingo, reading a good book, playing cards, or entertaining people with song. Throughout his life, Bob made people happy. Bringing a smile to someone’s face was his greatest joy, and it’s why he loved music so passionately. Bob sang as part of his church choir and many local choirs, including the Magic Pops, and most recently, the “Just Us” Entertainers. In these ensembles, Bob made many close friends and enjoyed sharing his music with family.

Bob is survived by his two daughters, Jacqueline Gervais, and her husband, Daniel of Lewiston, and Linda Wing of Sabattus. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their spouses: Kate Robichaud, and husband, Curtis, of Auburn; Emma St. Germain of Auburn; Jonathan Wing, and wife, Kelsey, of Turner; Jeremy Gervais, and wife, Lindsey, of Vernon, Connecticut; and Ryan Gervais, and girlfriend, Abby Rines, of Auburn. Bob leaves behind many great-grandchildren, including Wesley, Edison, Allister, Orion, Ford, Costello, Owen, Finley, and Elliot. Bob is survived by his two sisters-in-law, Doris Meservier of Lewiston, and Sue Meservier of Oregon. He will also be missed by his godchild, Nicholas Meservier, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he loved dearly.

In addition to his wife, Bob was predeceased by a daughter, Constance, as well as his siblings, Charles “Leo” Meservier, Joan Terry, Shirley Meservier, Jean “Paul” Meservier, Yvette Meservier, and Richard Meservier. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, John Wing, and his brother-in-law, Thomas Terry.

The family extends their appreciation to the wonderful and caring staff at Clover Manor. Bob will be sorely missed by his family and friends – “I’ll be seeing you in all the old familiar places, that this heart of mine embraces, all day through…”

Visiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Friday January 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m., followed by a Celebration of his life at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545.

