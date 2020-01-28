AUBURN – Bruce Pierce, 60, of Auburn passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at his home with his wife and family by his side. He was born in Portland on August 14, 1959 the son of Warren and Claire Annis Pierce. Bruce grew up in Mechanic Falls where he attended grade school and graduated from Edward Little High School in 1978. He was a graduate of the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston in 1983. He owned Pierce Carpentry, he loved finish carpentry and worked as a subcontractor for several companies over the years. Bruce married Arlene Ford on May 4, 1985. Bruce was a charter member of the Sons of the American Legion at Post #150 since it’s inception in October of 1979. He was Squadron Commander from 1983-85 and 2003-05, the District Commander Detachment of Maine, State Chaplain, 1st Vice State Commander, 2nd Vice State Commander, 2008-10, the State Detachment Commander and Detachment State Adjutant from 2017 to 2019. Bruce was on the Special Olympics committee from 1977 to the present for Camp Tall Pines in Poland where he also built many of the buildings they use. He was the Director of the Legion Riders at Post #153 in Auburn. He enjoyed airshows, hunting and riding his Harley, riding was his freedom. He especially enjoyed bike week in Florida and Laconia, New Hampshire. He loved spending time with family and friends. Bruce is survived by his loving wife Arlene; his sister Anita Hakala; his uncle Jesse Pierce; his aunt Ruth Barker; his nephew Kip Pierce and wife Tammy; his niece Heidi Masselli and significant other Chris; many great nieces and nephews and cousins; his mother-in-law and father-in-law Francoise and Frank Ford; brothers-in-law Peter Ford and wife Carol and Russell Ford; sisters-in-law Patricia Barnes and husband Gary, Brenda Boston and husband Wayde and Cynthia Ford and significant other Bill; and his long time friend John Sansoucy (JD) and wife Karen and their family. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Royden Pierce and Paul Duchette, Sr.; brother-in-law Wayne Hakala: and sister-in-law Beryl Duchette. Bruce’s wife and family wish to thank the staff of Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, especially nurse Becky, the Infusion Center at St. Mary’s, Dr. Brown and Dr. Liu for the compassionate care given to Bruce and his family. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls, followed by refreshments at the American Legion Post #150 in Mechanic Falls. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Spring interment will be at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Camp Tall Pines,102 Connor Lane,Poland, ME 04274

