LEWISTON – Rick Jipson “Big Guy”, 63, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born on March 3, 1956, to Arthur and Lorena Jipson. He was raised in Auburn, educated in local schools and graduated from Edward Little High School.He was a simple man who enjoyed the outdoors, camping, sitting by a fire and spending time with family, friends and his granddogs. Rick enjoyed watching NASCAR and sports. He was a lifelong fan of the San Francisco 49ers, Boston Celtics, Boston Bruins and New York Yankees. You could always count on him for knowing any sport statistic, whether it be past or present. It was guaranteed he would rattle your cage if you were rooting for a rival team. Rick was especially proud of his three children, Hope, Kristina and Justin. His grandchildren, Owen, Elise and Rozelyn were the light of his life. They always thought he was the “wisest” man. He was a metal fabricator at Auburn Metal Fabrication for many years and recently worked at Neokraft in Lewiston. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the owners and staff at NeoKraft for their continued support and kindness. Rick is survived by his daughters; Hope Staples and husband Chris of Brunswick, Kristina Therriault and husband Michael of Lewiston, son, Justin Jipson and wife Marcie of Livermore. Grandchildren, Owen Poisson of Brunswick, Elise and Rozelyn Jipson of Livermore and Christopher Jr. and Courtney Staples of Brunswick. Granddogs, Sparky, Lance, Moose, Bridgett, Ollie and Murphy. Mother Lorena (Alexander) Jipson of Auburn; brother, David Jipson of Auburn; sisters, Brenda Jipson of Auburn, Candy Cote and husband Gerard of Oxford, Kim Jipson and Jeff Libby of Auburn; nieces, Jennifer, Jessica and Kayla.Rick was predeceased by this father, Arthur E. Jipson.A celebration of life will be held Friday January 31, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa Street, Lewiston. A private graveside service will be held in the spring.In lieu of flowers the family has set up a “Go Fund Me Page Rick Jipson Memorial Scholarship Fund” in Rick’s memory for his grandchildren Owen, Elise and Rozelyn all monies will go towards scholarships. https://www.gofundme.com/f/rick-jipson-memorial-scholarship-fund?teamInvite=Kr5VSUTM557UxnLr1mC1QQte3N7psQMoYufSvkCQHt54PS4nTo0nNrk6ri7zuZ5V Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

