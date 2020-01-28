AUBURN – Rita M. Poulin, 97, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Clover Manor Health Care Facility.

She was born in Winslow on Dec. 1, 1922, the daughter of the late Alphonse and Amanda (Fortier) Audet and had been a resident of this community for most of her life.

She had married Robert Poulin on August 20, 1949; and he died on August 2, 1991.

She was employed as a spinner in the local textile industry for many years until her retirement.

Our Mom saw the good in everyone. She was kind to everyone and in return, people loved her. Rita lived a long, full life leaving many wonderful memories for her family and friends. Rest in Peace Mom.

She is survived by a daughter Nancy McDonald, a son David Poulin and his wife Christine; a granddaughter Erica Melnichok and her husband James, a grandson Christopher Poulin and his girlfriend Jasmine Proctor; two great- grandsons William and Oliver Melnichok; two sisters-in-law Dorothy and Connie Audet; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters, Lucy, Cecile, Florence, Edward, Leon, Reggie and Edgar.

A special thank you to the staff at Clover Health Care who took care of her for the past five years. Also, a special thank you to the wonderful and caring people from Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice. You all made her final journey this past year an easier one.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

A Memorial Mass honoring Rita’s life will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Committal service will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. There will not be any visitation. Arrangements by the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

