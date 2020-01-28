DEAR SUN SPOTS: Does anyone know where you can purchase an old-fashioned egg beater? My wife, now 91 years old, has been complaining that she can’t find a hand egg beater and all of the small electric hand-held mixers don’t have a slow enough speed. I have checked Walmart every time I go in, but I can never find one. I ordered one through Amazon and it came directly from China. The beaters locked when we used it and we can’t unlock them. The popover recipe says to use a hand beater. Consequently, the popovers are now few and far between!

— Rich, no town

ANSWER: Oh Rich! We can’t have that! Your letter just gave me such a chuckle . . . and I know exactly what you mean as I once purchased a “modern” shiny new egg beater and it was a piece of junk. Send that thing back to Amazon and get a refund!

I think your best bet is to go to a flea market, estate sale, or antique store. I have my grandmother’s egg beater and it works great after I cleaned it and added a bit of vegetable oil to the gears. And your wife is right. It is important to use an egg beater for perfect popovers.

Sun Spotters, if you have a vintage egg beater sitting in a drawer and you aren’t using it, perhaps you would be willing to donate it to the cause so Rich can have his popovers. This letter has reminded me that I need more popovers in my life, too. Guess what I’m having for breakfast tomorrow, with lots of butter and homemade strawberry jam?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Your fruitcake cookie recipe is quite versatile! I had a container of cherries (8 ounces) and dried figs and apricots left from a Christmas gift so I used them and a few dried cranberries to make up 20 ounces. I didn’t have any pecans so I used all walnuts. The cookies are slightly drier than the originals that I baked yesterday, probably because figs are drier, but it was still great. What a wonderful go-to recipe. Thank you. I love your column.

— Bethel, no town

ANSWER: I’m so glad the easy, versatile recipe I published in the Dec. 31 Sun Spots has worked out so well for you. My 87-year-old mom still makes these and they are a favorite. I think they really satisfy the annual fruitcake craving with very little effort and I love the way you improvised. That’s what separates great cooks from merely good ones!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thank you so much for helping me find a deserving home for the baby yarn (Jan. 21 Sun Spots). It went to a wonderful charity called “Newborns In Need.” I was so glad to donate to a great cause. Once again you have kindly helped me by getting the word out.

— Shirley, Mechanic Falls

ANSWER: The “911” for babies, Newborns In Need is a countrywide organization that offers baby items to families of wee ones who need help. For more information about the Androscoggin County chapter of this organization, go to email [email protected] and/or visit www.newbornsinneed.org.

The website has a wish list that includes baby clothing, diapers, formula, office supplies, and more. They are also looking for volunteers. Check it out!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: