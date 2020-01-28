PORTLAND — A Sabattus man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a gun.

Gage Henry, 21, appeared in U.S. District Court where a judge accepted his plea to the Class C felony charge that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Prosecutors said authorities serving a warrant for Henry’s arrest on June 20, 2019, at a Lewiston motel room found a loaded Smith and Wesson M&P .45 caliber Shield handgun on the bedside table.

Henry told those arresting him he had a loaded gun and that his girlfriend was in the room. Henry’s shoes were located directly under the bedside table where the gun was located, according to a court document written by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Murphy. Female clothing and accessories were found on the opposite side of the bed, Murphy wrote.

Evidence technicians found DNA on the surface of the gun that matched (to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty) a cheek swab sample taken from Henry, according to the court document penned by Murphy. The sample also would match an identical twin or close relative of Henry.

Because Henry had a prior felony conviction, he had been prohibited from having a firearm.

On Oct. 23, 2017, he pleaded guilty in Androscoggin County Superior Court to aggravated assault, a Class B felony. At his plea hearing, a judge had told him he wouldn’t be allowed legally to possess any firearms.

That plea stemmed from a July 3, 2017, incident involving a woman he had been dating at the time. She told police he had punched her in the eye at his Pine Street apartment when she was assisting his roommates in waking him up for work, according to an affidavit filed in Androscoggin County Superior Court. She retreated to her Jefferson Street apartment, where he tracked her down and pinned her against a hallway wall and choked her.

He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but nine months and one day suspended.

Sentencing on the federal gun conviction has been scheduled for May 26.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: