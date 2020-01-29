Caroline A. Belanger, 58, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband on Aug. 22, 2017, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years.

Shelly Stone, 54, Minot, operating under the influence, prior, and driving to endanger on Sept. 9, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 120 days.

Zacheriah Laurinaitis, 29, Sabattus, operating after habitual offender revocation on Aug. 30, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 30 days.

Scott Ivy, 51, Greene, operating under the influence and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 6, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Ryan Merrill, 28, Poland, eluding an officer and failing to stop for officer on Sept. 6, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, 60 hours community service.

Bobby Joe Lewis, 47, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on Aug. 8, 2017, dismissed.

Roland C. Therrien Jr., 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four months.

Tina Olson, 55, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence, prior, on Sept. 14, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Timothy Myers, 28, Poland, forgery on July 1, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 363 days, probation revoked.

Jessica Lee Arbogast, 35, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property and violating condition of release on Aug. 20, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $234, second charge dismissed.

Travis S. Johnson, 29, Auburn, two counts operating under the influence, prior, refusing to submit to arrest, detention, physical force, driving to endanger, failure to stop and provide information, disorderly conduct on Oct. 21, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $200, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Shane Dineen, 32, Livermore Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 29, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, restitution $4.99, second charge dismissed.

Diane Landry, 59, Auburn, unlawful possession of cocaine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Oct. 27, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Tammy Judd, 45, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Oct. 22, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Michael T. Smith, 20, Gorham, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Sept. 24, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jeffery Thompson, 54, West Paris, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, and violating condition of release on Sept. 9, 2017, first charge found guilty, fined $500, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Matthew C. Lewis, 38, Livermore Falls, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Oct. 24, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Jessica Lee Arbogast, 35, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Oct. 2, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $400, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Brent M. Carter, 31, Canton, unlawful use of permit and obscuring motor vehicle plate marks on Sept. 28, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Alexander Nappe, 24, Waterbury, Conn., gross sexual assault on Aug. 31, 2017, found guilty, sentenced seven years, probation six years.

Kelly J. Cronin, 43, Poland, operating under the influence, prior, and failing to stop for officer on Oct. 20, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Abdiaziz Hussein, 22, Lewiston, refusing to sign criminal summons, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force and assault on Nov. 10, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced 48 hours.

Donna Marie Pagani, 37, Auburn, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Nov. 22, 2017, probation revocation, fined $400, sentenced to four years with all but nine months and one day suspended, probation two years.

Christopher E. Couture, 37, Lewiston, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph on Sept. 4, 2017, dismissed.

David J. Strout, 34, Lewiston, assault on Nov. 27, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Leslie Harvey, 53, Waterville, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Dec. 3, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $300.

James F. Tapley, 47, Norway, trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 28, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Kyle Murphy, 33, Oxford, domestic violence assault on Dec. 10, 2017, probation revocation on Dec. 10, 2017, sentenced to 150 days, probation partially revoked.

Thomas Fournier, 44, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Dec. 27, 2017, driving to endanger on Dec. 26, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Eric T. Heino, 29, Norway, three counts violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 20, 27, 2017, probation revocation, first charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, second charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, third charge sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ryan J. Irish, 32, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 4, 2017, found guilty, fined $250.

Nicholas Bailey, 23, Harwich, Mass., operating under the influence, (drugs or combo) on Sept. 30, 2017, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced 12 days, license suspended 150 days.

Rocyris Storer, 21, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Dec. 31, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Hanna Guernelli, 23, Westbrook, falsifying physical evidence on Dec. 31, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

McShae McNulty, 22, Porter, domestic violence assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless conduct on Jan. 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year.

James F. Tapley, 47, Norway, trafficking in prison contraband on Dec. 24, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to 12 months, probation partially revoked.

Michelle McClain, 34, Lewiston, theft of services on Nov. 28, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $1,857.26.

Corey P. Allen, 32, Auburn, domestic violence assault on Jan. 26, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Christopher M. Bain, 43, Lewiston, operating under the influence, priors, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Jan. 27, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge found guilty, third charge dismissed.

Jordan Palmer, 21, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Nov. 10, 2017, found guilty, fined $500.

Roger Duval, 72, two counts criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon on Feb. 2, 2018, operating under the influence, two counts reckless conduct, criminal threatening on Feb. 2, 2018, first charge sentenced to two years with all but 27 days suspended, probation two years, second charge dismissed, third charge, fined $500, sentenced to 27 days, license suspended 150 days, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge dismissed, sixth charge sentenced to 27 days.

Hong T. Nguyen, 25, Kennebunk, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 1, 2017, found guilty, fined $220, 20 hours community service.

Jessica Arbogast, 35, Lewiston, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, two counts of deception on Jan. 8, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $207.84, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, restitution $83.35, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced 60 days.

Kayla Taylor, 28, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Jan. 17, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Mariah Stark, 22, Lisbon, failure to report on Jan. 3, 2018, sentenced to eight days.

Kimberly Chouinard, 50, Canton, two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 21, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced 180 days with all suspended, administrative sentence one year, restitution $2,653.62.

Ryan E. Brown, 38, Durham, illegal possession of firearm on Feb. 5, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 12 months with all but one day suspended, probation one year.

Kyle P. Corey, 51, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Feb. 22, 2018, sentenced to six months.

Ryan Latsiou, 22, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Feb. 18, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 30 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Thomas R. Conrad, 30, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Feb. 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Calvin Dixon, 35, Auburn, domestic violence assault, probation revocation, sentenced 364 days with all but 45 days suspended, probation two years.

Christopher J. Cureton, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 27, 2017, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $1,836.90.

Raquel Dillingham, 26, Lisbon Falls, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property and misuse of identification on Nov. 25, 2017, charges dismissed.

Heather D. Grant, 43, Lewiston, failure to stop for officer on March 6, 2018, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Andrew Roberts, 24, Rumford, operating vehicle without license on Jan. 27, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Hannah Parent, 27, Minot, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place, violating condition of release on March 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, second charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours, third charge found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Amanda Darling, 32, Auburn, reckless conduct on March 17, 2018, probation revocation, probation continued, no sentence imposed.

Shannon White, 41, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Feb. 7, 2018, sentenced eight days.

Hannah Parent, 27, Minot, violating condition of release on March 22, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Todd E. Greig, 53, Lewiston, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, priors, operating under the influence (prior), attaching false plates, operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on March 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge found guilty, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Allison L. Libby, 32, Greene, violating condition of release on April 1, 2018, sentenced three days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Emily Kiesow, 45, Lewiston, trafficking in prison contraband, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop on April 3, 2018, first charge sentenced to six months, second charge sentenced to six months.

Paul Bourget, 73, Lewiston, assault on March 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $300.

Taylor Bergeron, 22, Honolulu, Hawaii, sexual abuse of minor on Oct. 11, 2017, dismissed.

Monnere M. Bitsindou, 27, Brunswick, operating while license suspended or revoked, operating vehicle without license, attaching false plates on April 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $250, second charge found guilty, fined $250 with all suspended, third charge dismissed.

Andrew W. Cessario, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, (prior) on March 8, 2018, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Sherrie Jean Chambers, 53, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault on April 17, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Alyssa Shope, 28, Falmouth, trafficking in prison contraband on April 28, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Michael D. Johnson-Wynter, 32, Auburn, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, violating condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth on April 18, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge found guilty, third charge found guilty.

Nathan J. Fraser, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence, driving to endanger on April 11, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Amber Smith, 25, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Dec. 6, 2016, found guilty, sentenced two years will all but 30 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $7, 300.

Steven St. Pierre, 28, Lewiston, operating under the influence, driving to endanger on March 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Nicholas Holmes, 30, Newton, Mass., domestic violence assault on May 4, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven months, probation partially revoked.

Sherrie J. Chambers, 53, Mechanic Falls, misuse of E911 system violating condition of release on May 4, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Cassandra J. Alexander, 34, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on March 19, 2018, found guilty, fined $200, restitution $12.64.

Wayne F. Alexander, 44, Richmond, rule violation on April 5, 2018, dismissed.

Christopher Nicholson, 48, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 9, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to nine months and one day, probation revoked.

