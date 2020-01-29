BUCKFIELD — Selectmen on Tuesday accepted a matching Volunteer Fire Assistance grant and approved of Community Day Committee members applying for a grant for Maine’s bicentennial celebration.

The Fire Department was awarded a $3,040 grant from the state Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry through the Forestry Committee of the Maine Fire Chiefs’ Association. The town’s share is half of that, or $1,520, Town Manager Joe Roach said.

The money will pay for hose, coats and hose packs.

“The town has been successful in securing this grant in the past,” Roach said.

Select Board Vice Chairwoman Martha Catevenis noted changes the board is working through in the Personnel Policy and asked if fire and rescue grants will come to the board for review.

“I want to encourage staff to apply for grants, but I want you to be aware of that on the front end, when it gets to this point,” Roach answered. “Regardless of its size, the board should have the authority to accept or reject the grant.”

Selectmen also approved of Community Day Committee members applying for a $500 grant to help celebrate Maine’s bicentennial this year. If the money is awarded, members will coordinate a float contest “to illustrate the agricultural, environmental, and small-town values which Mainers have taken pride in for two hundred years.”

The floats will be part of the annual Community Day celebration on Labor Day, according to the grant proposal. Members would also judge the floats and award monetary prizes for first, second and third place.

In other business, selectmen:

Approved Buckfield entering the speed trailer lottery in hopes of using a Maine Department of Transportation trailer for two weeks.

Appointed Penny Horsfall to a one-year term for the Budget Committee.

Reminded of a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, on referendum voting. It will be held at the Municipal Center before the Select Board meeting.

