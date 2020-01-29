DEAR SUN SPOTS: We want to get the word out that AARP Tax-Aide will provide free income tax preparation services for low- and moderate-income taxpayers for the 2020 filing season. Three days per week from Feb. 1 through April 4 our experienced IRS-certified tax volunteers will prepare and electronically file federal and Maine income tax returns. We will be working out of Sacred Heart Church at Minot and Western avenues in Auburn. This service is by appointment only and all ages are welcome. You do not have to be a member of AARP to use this service. Appointments may be made by calling 513-3170 and leaving a message on our voicemail. Our appointment line is now open. You will be contacted by our scheduler to set up a time for your tax preparation.

— No name, no town

ANSWER: T’is the season! This is a wonderful service that really helps people out. Call early and get your paper work together.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for someone to help me sell items on eBay, such as graded and not-graded baseball cards, presidential items and autographed items. Thank you for your great service.

— Ray, Lewiston

ANSWER: You may want to look at having those items appraised before you decide to sell them. So, readers, please send in your recommendations for baseball card collectors, presidential items and the like as well eBay sellers. Thank you, dear Sun Spotters!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: My sister found an Auburn Mall gift certificate dated Dec. 7, 1998, for $25 in her son’s desk. Would they still accept it?

I also found a Rite-Aid gift card in my mother’s walker basket. I called the 800 number to check the balance and a recording said to take it to the nearest retailer. I took it to Walgreen’s and they wouldn’t accept it.

Lastly, I have a $50 gift card for House of Bacon on Main Street in Auburn and they have gone out of business. Any suggestions on what can be done?

— No name, Auburn

ANSWER: You can call the Auburn Mall office at 786-2977 and see what they have to say. I’m guessing your card is just too outdated. For Walgreen’s, I would try calling the Walgreen corporate office at 1-800-925-4733.

As far as the House of Bacon goes, the owners, Marcus Verrill and Joel Richards, have a “magical theatrical” restaurant in Freeport called “The Perfect Spell”. Try emailing them at [email protected] and explain your situation. Including a photo of the gift certificate might help. I don’t know if they’ll honor your gift certificate there because I believe all the reservations are booked for this venue that will only be open for a year, but it’s worth a try. They plan to open another restaurant when they close this one.

Sometimes the Better Business Bureau can help with these kinds of issues, but more often than not, if you don’t use a gift certificate before a business closes, you are simply out of luck. There is an online form, a chat box, and an email you can fill out at the BBB website at https://www.bbb.org/us/me or you can contact them by calling 508- 652-4800.

