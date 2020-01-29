FARMINGTON — The Happy Handy Helpers met Jan. 22 at the Franklin County Extension Office where Amy Palmer introduced the new officers for 2020.

They are Amy Palmer, president; Linda Gramlich, vice president; Sheryl Titcomb, secretary; Barbara Lambert, treasurer; and Linda Brown, advisory board representative. Lois King was thanked for her several years as president.

The health tip was about blueberries. A thank you was read for the group’s participation in the Franklin County Extension Homemakers Rotary Christmas tree, which was auctioned for $350 for charity. The facial tissue campaign collected 450 boxes which were divided among the elementary schools throughout Franklin County.

The upcoming Franklin County Extension Homemakers Spring Meeting will be hosted by the Neighborhood group May 16 at Trinity Methodist Church with the theme Circle of Friends.

After a potluck lunch, members designed valentine cards. Several members donated materials. The goal was to make 100 valentine cards for hospice.

The next meeting is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Extension office. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring food to share for the potluck luncheon and Linda Dwinal requested donated lace, double-wide folded bias tape and old pillowcases (not white) for Dresses for African girls. The program is titled Using Essential Oils by Dwinal.

All meetings are free and the public is welcome. For more information call the Extension Office at 207-778-4650.

