100 Years Ago 1920

A poverty party will be given at tho Lewiston High school hall Friday evening, Jun, 30 by the Domestic Science Department. The proceeds are to ‘be used In the furnishing of the teachers’ room at the high school, the work of fitting and decorating to be done by the pupils of the Home Furnishing and Interior Decorating branch of the Domestic and Science departments.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Monmouth Lions Club will meet for a 6:30 supper Thursday at the Monmouth Academy Home Economics room. Guests will be members of the panel of “Klassroom Kwiz,” their parents and Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Morris. Lee Quimby will speak on ‘Dollars for Scholars’ following the dinner.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Are you looking for someone to share your life with that’s full of love, craves affection, and is eager to please? Then look no further, all those traits and more can be found in a retired racing greyhound. That’s what Andrea and Bob Martel of Auburn did and after a year and a half of owning Happy, they once again opened their hearts and home three weeks ago to welcome Katie, “We love their gentleness and affection,” explained Andrea. “They learn very quickly and appreciate everything you do for them.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

