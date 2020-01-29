NEW SHARON — At a special town meeting Saturday, Jan. 25, voters overwhelming approved enacting a 180-day Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium.

Town Clerk Pamela Adams said in an email 101 registered voters attended the meeting. One person voted no. The rest of the body was in favor of the moratorium, she said.

The moratorium would defer elective electrical transmission project proceedings, applications and petitions not pending as of Jan. 7, the date the ordinance was first discussed by selectpersons.

During the term of the moratorium, officials will determine appropriate methods to regulate such projects and will enact or amend ordinances as necessary.

The moratorium will remain in place until the effective date of necessary amendments to the Site Plan Review Ordinance and other applicable ordinances, or until July 23.

