WALES – Corrine F. Bolduc, 83, of Wales, died peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lewiston on August 28, 1936, the daughter of the late Harold and Arlene (George) Caldwell.

She attended Auburn schools. She started work at S.S. Kraigsky, where she met the love of her life, Alfred R. Bolduc. They were married for 45 years and raised five children together.

She enjoyed camping at Hemlocks Campground in Poland, where they camped for 13 years with their family.

She worked in local shoe shops before she started her career at Fairchild/National Semi-Conductor. She was very proud of making the chips for the Patriot Missiles and retired from there in 1992.

Corrine enjoyed playing horseshoes, cribbage, pinochle, Skip-Bo and golf. She loved any competitive game. She was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan and loved to watch all of the games.

She will be remembered most for her laughter, when we were in a crowd of people and were looking for her, we just had to follow her laugh.

She is survived by three children Diana Spain of Virginia, Robert Bolduc and his wife Patricia of Wales and Christina Perkey and her fiancé Jason Simard of Livermore Falls; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; three brothers, Sonny Caldwell and his wife Julie of Gray, Thomas Caldwell and his wife Gloria of Poland and Teddy Caldwell and his wife Diane of Monmouth; a sister-in-law, Janey Didonna and her husband Arthur of Lisbon Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred R. Bolduc; two sons, Alfred E. Bolduc and Randy D. Bolduc; and by two granddaughters, Jennifer Carter and Nicole Beaucage.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com .

Funeral services honoring Corrine’s life will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home. Committal services will then follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston 784-4023.

