SURPRISE, Ariz. – Richard Phillippe Dufresne, 77, of Surprise, Ariz. died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from a long illness.

Richard was born July 17, 1942 in Lewiston, the son of Phillippe and Priscilla Dufresne. He graduated from Edward Little High School in 1960 and served in the United States Coast Guard 1960-1964. He was a Maine State Trooper from 1964-1966 before becoming a Salesman for Wonder and Hostess companies. In 1999 he retired from Wonder and Hostess and moved to Arizona. He married Sharon Kates on June 25, 1966. He was a loving father to his children, and spent his time with his family at the ocean, snowmobiling and camping. He enjoyed golf and time with his close buddies and their families, where they enjoyed many parties and good times.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include, wife Sharon Kates Dufresne of Surprise, Ariz.; his daughter, Debbra Dufresne of Phoenix, Ariz., his son, Daniel Dufresne and his fiancée Jennifer Boyer of Tucson, Ariz.; his grandson, Kruz Daniel Dufresne Jackson of Phoenix; his sister, Claudette Dufresne Lease of Gaithersburg, Md., his brother, Donald Dufresne of Portland; his beloved Kates family in-laws and many nieces and nephews from Maine. He also leaves behind many close long-time friends in Maine.

Funeral services will be held at a later date at the National Memorial Veterans Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Ariz. Arrangements have been entrusted to Advantage Crystal Rose Funeral Homes, Tolleson, Ariz.

