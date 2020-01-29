AUBURN – Tonie L. Ramsey “Antoinette”, a well known resident of the City of Auburn, died Saturday Jan. 25, 2020. A life time resident of Auburn, Tonie was born to John and Stella Liarakos in Lewiston on Dec. 7, 1925, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943 and later studied at the School of Commerce in Auburn,

An active participant in civic and community organizations, Tonie will be remembered by her family, friends, and many colleagues for her wit, sense of humor, work ethic, and undying spirit. She loved and lived life to the fullest.

Her volunteer and leadership accomplishments knew no bounds. She was one time president of the Woman’s Hospital Association of Central Maine Medical Center, president of the Woman’s Literary Union at 19 Elm Street in Auburn working to preserve the historical Foss Mansion, president of the Art and Literature Club, president of the Sarah Frye Assisted Living Home, first chairwoman of the Auburn Girl Scouts of the Girl Scouts of America, 12 years on Auburn’s Rehab Commission, Board of Directors of the Androscoggin County United Way, chairwoman of the Fundraising Committee of the Sam and Jenny Bennett Breast Care Center at CMMC, and co-chair of Central Maine Medical Center’s Cardiac Unit and chair of the Advanced Gifts. Tonie’s service on the Board of Directors of Androscoggin United Way spanned over 30 years in various capacities. An enthusiast over many environmental issues, she was instrumental, along with her neighbors, in forming the Tripp Lake Improvement Association.

Tonie was also very active in local politics by serving as campaign manager or consultant for many campaigns. Party politics did not enter into her equation, but it was the candidates’ abilities and concern for the betterment of the City of Auburn that got her support and dedicated work. To name a few that benefited from Tonie’s dedication and support are Barbara Trafton (Maine House of Representatives and Maine Senate), Richard Trafton (Maine House of Representatives, City of Auburn of Mayor, and Maine Senate) Lee Young (Auburn’s first woman mayor) Harvey Theriault (City of Auburn councilor) Bob Thorpe (Auburn mayor) John Cleveland (Mayor and Maine Senate), and Franklin Goss (Auburn councilor)

To say that activity and involvement was her theme song is an understatement! For her many accomplishments, she was honored in 1994 as Auburn’s Citizen of the Year receiving many congratulatory letters from dignitaries including Senator Olympia Snowe, Senator William Cohen, and President Bill Clinton.

She worked at the Lewiston/Auburn YWCA for over 20 years as adult program director and organized and escorted five different overseas trips for the women of the YWCA. A strong advocate for the welfare of children, Tonie also served as the director of Camp Chittenden.

She was a charter member of the municipal employees of Auburn Federal Credit Union and was the managing director for 25 years.

She was predeceased by her husband Arthur “Pete” Ramsey after 53 years of marriage.

Survivors include her two daughters, Jonne and husband Duane Gross of Jay, Vicki and husband David Whiting of Poland Springs; four grandchildren, Tonnie Condon and husband Brian of Jay, Todd Yates of Florida, Kurt Whiting and wife Sandy of Lewiston and Alyson Smith and husband Ronnie of Monmouth; also, seven loving great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her one remaining living sister, Joanne Liarakos of Buffalo, N.Y., sister-in-law Ruth Chase of Lisbon, sister-in-law Helen Liarakos of Buffalo, N.Y.; and several immediate nieces and nephews.

Tonie’s other Liarakos family members of two brothers and three sisters are all now predeceased.

Burial will held in the spring at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn with time and date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the

YWCA

130 East Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

The Auburn Public Library

49 Spring St.

Auburn, ME 04210

and the

Woman’s Literary Union

19 Elm St.

Auburn, ME 04210

