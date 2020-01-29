FREEPORT – Walter Anthony “Peanut” Greco, 49, passed away with his beloved wife at his side at their home in Freeport, Maine. Walt had been battling kidney failure, diabetes, and heart disease for several years. Walt was born in Farmington, Maine, on February 18, 1970. He attended schools in Durham and graduated from Greely High School in 1988 before starting his professional career as a Machine Operator. He worked several years at Merrill before joining the LL Bean workforce. He worked at L.L. Bean for 25-plus years. Walt married Dulcey Brooks his girlfriend of 21 years on September 19, 2015.

He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed all forms of hunting and fishing, regardless of the season. He usually had extended time off for the month of November just to enjoy deer hunting season. He harvested many trophies and created lifelong memories. His moose hunt of 2009 was a treasured memory. He enjoyed being up north or at camp in the West Forks.

Walt was a fierce competitor at bowling, horseshoes, darts, and cribbage, as well as a firearm enthusiast; he took great pride in teaching his daughter, Casandra and many others, safe firearm practices and hunting skills. He enjoyed his Saturday nights at the races, diligently following his extended Harrison racing family. Walt enjoyed these and other regular activities most often with Dulcey by his side.

Walter is survived by his wife: Dulcey Brooks Greco of Freeport; Daughter Casandra Greco of Poland; Grandparents Walter and Joanne Daoust of Livermore Falls; Father Gary Greco of Durham; Mother Joyce Daoust Greco of Richmond; Sister Michelle Harrison and her husband Todd of Durham; Nephew Cole Harrison of Pownal; and Sister Tara Greco of Whitefield; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend and share their favorite memories during visiting hours from 4 to 7 on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick Maine.

He was a generous and kind man who will be missed by all that knew him. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flower, please celebrate Walters’s life and love of the outdoors with a donation in Walter’s memory made to The Forks Fish and Game Association

P.O. Box 31

West Forks, Maine

04985-0031

