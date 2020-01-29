AUBURN — Tonie Ramsey, a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities, was remembered by friends and family Wednesday for her work ethic, her volunteerism, and being a tireless advocate for women in her community.

Ramsey passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the age of 94.

Born Antoinette Laikos, the daughter of two Greek immigrants living in Lewiston, she graduated from Lewiston High School in 1943, studied at the School of Commerce in Auburn and worked at Bates Manufacturing and Bates College before being hired by the YWCA as adult program director.

Melanie LaMore Gagnon, executive director of the YWCA, said Ramsey was a “special woman” who spent 23 years “championing programs for women in the Lewiston-Auburn community.”

“She started here as a volunteer and was promoted to a director, and during that time, she was really looking to change attitudes and mindsets, in terms of women being accepted onto boards in leadership roles,” Gagnon said. “She really advocated for that.”

A few years ago, Gagnon said, the YWCA created the Tonie Ramsey Service Award to recognize the contributions of women in the community.

“(Tonie) was such a supporter of the YWCA and considered herself a lifetime member,” Gagnon said. “Even after she retired and wasn’t getting out into the community as often, she always found a way to stay connected and help any way she could.”

Martha Bruenig, who served as executive director of the YWCA from 1981 to 1997, said Ramsey was integral in raising the funds for a 1985 building addition where child care and community programs were housed, and the remodeling of the YWCA pool in 1992.

“Her commitment and inspiration to volunteers, staff and the community was key to the YWCA’s success,” Bruenig said. “She gave six decades worth of that kind of energy.”

Barbara Annear of Auburn knew Ramsey through the now-defunct Y-Wives group, a club of the YWCA made up of married women whose children went to the YWCA, and said that Ramsey was a “woman you could never say no to.”

“She was the very heart of volunteering,” Annear said. “She would ask us to help out with something, even if we didn’t know what we were doing, and before we knew it, we were all saying yes. She never took no for an answer and would back you 100 percent.”

Annear described her as the “best of the best.”

“She really should be ‘Mrs. L-A,’” Annear said with a laugh. “She was a fantastic, loving, wonderful woman.”

Ramsey’s dedication to Lewiston and Auburn knew no bounds, according to her friends and co-workers.

She was president of the Woman’s Hospital Association of Central Maine Medical Center, president of the Sarah Frye Assisted Living Home, the first chairwoman of the Auburn Girl Scouts, chairwoman of the Fundraising Committee of the Sam and Jenny Bennett Breast Care Center at CMMC, and was the managing director for the municipal employees of the Auburn Federal Credit Union for 25 years.

Ramsey also served on the Board of Directors of Androscoggin United Way for more than 30 years, spent 12 years with Auburn’s Rehab Commission, served as campaign manager for Lee Young, Auburn’s first female mayor, and was instrumental in forming the Tripp Lake Improvement Association.

Many of Ramsey’s friends said that it was her dedication to the Women’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County and the Horatio Foss Mansion, located at 19 Elm St., that stood out to them.

Ramsey joined the Women’s Literary Union of Androscoggin County in 1979, according to past president Kathy Lawrence, and served as president at one point in time.

Even after Ramsey left the position, Lawrence said that she remained a fixture within the organization, whether it was planning fundraising events for the nonprofit or teaching people about the history of the Women’s Literary Union.

Denise Scammon, program and marketing coordinator for Museum L-A, said that she viewed Ramsey as the “historian” of the Women’s Literary Union.

“At one point in time, I had heard she was putting together a book on the history of the WLU,” Scammon said. “I don’t know if anyone is in possession of the notes she took, but it’d be absolutely fantastic if people were able to see everything she gathered.”

Cathy Westleigh, a long-time member of the Women’s Literary Union, said everyone knew about Ramsey’s notebook filled with historical facts related to the union.

“Before there were computers, Ramsey would hand write notes about the house in her notebook,” Westleigh said. “I really hope that book gets passed around.”

Westleigh said Ramsey “helped me to understand the beauty of the (Foss) House.”

“Tonie knew the history of the club and the Foss House very, very well,” Westleigh said. “She took great pride in that building and did what needed to be done to take care of it. She was willing to give up so much of her time, unconditionally, for so many people.”

