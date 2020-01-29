FARMINGTON — Career Services staff at the University of Maine at Farmington will offer four job fairs, including employment opportunities with Maine summer camps, public and campus employers, intern programs and post-graduate teaching positions. Events are free and open to the public.

This semester’s events include:

Maine Summer Camp Fair, Monday, Feb. 3, UMF Olsen Student Center. This event showcases employment opportunities at 36 of Maine’s best summer camps, in coordination with the Maine Summer Camps Organization.

UMF Career and Internship Fair, Monday, March 2, UMF Olsen Student Center. UMF welcomes close to 60 employers to meet with students looking for internships, post-college career positions or summer employment.

UMF Education Career Fair, Monday, March 9, UMF Olsen Student Center. UMF spotlights school districts and educational organizations interested in hiring for teacher positions.

College to Career Symposium and Networking Event, 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 9, The Landing, UMF Olsen Student Center. This features a panel of professionals who discuss the transitions they made and tips for the evolution from college to the professional world.

For more information, contact Cyndi McShane, assistant director of UMF Career Services, at 207-778-7035, or [email protected]

