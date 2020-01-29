DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester.

Brandon Peterson, Bowdoinham, highest honors; Emily Simkins, Fryeburg, honors; Jasmine Taudvin, Gray, high honors; Sydney Lisowski, Harrison, high honors; Olivia Toole, Naples, honors; Corilie Green, Pownal, honors; Hannah Mathieu, Hebron, high honors; Rylee Saunders, Jay, honors; Caden Smith, Lewiston, honors; Jonathan Gagne, Lewiston, high honors; Hope Bowen, Lewiston, honors; Carla Boyle-Wight of Newry, highest honors; Corinne Rabon, Turner, highest honors; William Rolfe, West Paris, highest honors; Alexander Bunnell, Wilton, high honors; Nathalie St. Pierre, Readfield, high honors; Sierra Hoes, Industry, highest honors; and Emma Kearing, Carrabassett Valley, high honors.

Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

LEWISTON — The Maine College of Health Professions recognizes the following students for achieving dean’s list status for the Fall 2019 semester. Students must be matriculated in a degree program and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater in order to earn this designation.

Area students who earned dean’s list status are:

Julia Bowen and Nicole Perry, Lisbon Falls; Jennifer Deschenes and Emilia Gagnon, Greene; Valerie Doucette, Lisbon; Carmel Howe, Hali Cote, Chelsea Davies and Esther Kilongo, Auburn; Jennifer Posnick and Alexis Gile, Sabattus; Julia Powell and Krysta Clark, Poland; Lauren Dighton, Haylee Duval, Kailey Martin, Dylan Nadeau, Kristina Rousseau and Kristy Cole, Lewiston; Makayla Maybury, Turner; Katlin Drury, Peru; Rayven Niva, Minot; Katelyn Olsen, Hartford; Carley Ware, Poland; Caitlyn Kenney, Monmouth; Reanna Smith, Norway; and Gabrielle Richards, Fayette.

NEWARK, Deleware — Benjamin Cushman of Pownal has been named to the University of Delaware’s dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. To meet eligibility requirements, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The following students have made the dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology for the fall 2019 semester:

Samantha Lynn Herrick and Jacob Christopher Willette of Auburn; and Kayta Emily Balsamo of Lewiston.

DURHAM, New Hampshire — The following students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in December 2019:

Brandon Peterson of Bowdoinham; Hannah Mathieu of Hebron; Jonathan Gagne of Lewiston; Meagan Dow and Corinne Rabon of Turner; and Brianna Ivy of Litchfield.

« Previous