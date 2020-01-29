Town of Wilton

Planning Board Agenda

January 16, 2020

Reschedule 1/30/2020 due to Snow Storm

7:00 PM

1) Pledge of Allegiance

2) Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meetings, 10-17-2019 and 12-19-2019.

3) Melissa Malone is seeking a change of use permit to open a shake and tea shop “Peak Nutrition” in the front building at 411 US Rt 2 E (Tax Map 28, Lot 65A) where Sugarloaf Ambulance and Rescue Vehicles occupies the rear building.

4) A package with site plan review application was received November 21, 2019, from Burns & McDonnell for the New England Clean Energy Connect Project on land that CMP owns in Wilton.

5) CEO Report. The only new permit was for a hazard tree removal on Wilson Lake shoreline at 15 Lakeside Drive.

6) Other Business:

Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance & Development of Ordinance.

Marijuana Moratorium to develop Ordinance & Application

Exploding Target Ordinance

Wilton Planning Board-Meeting/Hearing Rules.

