Town of Wilton
Planning Board Agenda
January 16, 2020
Reschedule 1/30/2020 due to Snow Storm
7:00 PM
1) Pledge of Allegiance
2) Review and consider adopting the minutes from the previous meetings, 10-17-2019 and 12-19-2019.
3) Melissa Malone is seeking a change of use permit to open a shake and tea shop “Peak Nutrition” in the front building at 411 US Rt 2 E (Tax Map 28, Lot 65A) where Sugarloaf Ambulance and Rescue Vehicles occupies the rear building.
4) A package with site plan review application was received November 21, 2019, from Burns & McDonnell for the New England Clean Energy Connect Project on land that CMP owns in Wilton.
5) CEO Report. The only new permit was for a hazard tree removal on Wilson Lake shoreline at 15 Lakeside Drive.
6) Other Business:
Elective Electrical Transmission Corridor Moratorium Ordinance & Development of Ordinance.
Marijuana Moratorium to develop Ordinance & Application
Exploding Target Ordinance
Wilton Planning Board-Meeting/Hearing Rules.
