The Age-Friendly Community Initiative (AFCI) mission is to explore ways to make the community more supportive of healthy aging and to enable people to stay in their own homes and communities as they age.

Current research confirms that older adults are happier and feel better to the extent they remain active. It also identifies loneliness as one of the major challenges facing people as they advance in age.

Here’s an AFCI solution to both issues: Walk the Gym takes place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1:30-2:30 p.m. in Gould Academy’s Bingham Gym – warm, well-lit, an AFCI volunteer “on duty,” and plenty of chairs for resting during exercise. It is a drop-in program that continues through April. It’s free and does not require registration – just show up, alone or with a friend, and go at your own pace. You can also bring your music- but you’ll probably be more inclined to chat with other walkers. (see photo)

A Tai Chi class follows the walk session in the gym – 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The new 8-week class begins on February 4–free, but you must register through the SAD 44 Adult Ed. office (current flyer or https://sad44.coursestorm.com/category/exercise-outdoor-fun or 824-2136, ext. 1340).

You may request a ride to either or both of these activities, from the AFCI Neighbor to Neighbor (N2N) program. Call 824-4444, and a coordinator will match you up with a volunteer driver and respond to you in a timely manner. Drivers have been vetted and trained (and are wonderful neighbors!). Note that we ask at least a 3-day lead time, and rides are dependent on available drivers.

Way to go, Bonnie Pooley (The Local Food Connection) and Linda Howe (the Bethel United Methodist Church) for engineering the recent MLK Day of Service lunch! (See the letter to the Editor in today’s paper.)

Remember to check Linda Howe’s column in this paper for upcoming events of interest, as well as the Chamber of Commerce website list of events (bethelmaine.com) and the Gem Theater (thegemtheater.com).

To contact the AFCI by email: [email protected]; our website: www.agefriendlybethel.org. Visit our Facebook page: facebook.com/agefriendlybethel.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: