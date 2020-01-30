Derek L. Bennett, 37, Mechanic Falls, assault on May 2, 2108, fined $300, sentenced to seven months.

Andrew W. Cessario, 28, Lewiston, two counts operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on May 2, 7, 2018, first charge fined $1,000, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, second charge fined $1,000, sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Ryan E. Brown, 38, Augusta, two counts of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating condition of release on May 15, 2018.

Olivia Francis, 20, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 12, 2018, probation revocation on April 12, 2018, sentenced 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Melissa Ann Dube, 41, Raymond, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 1, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Morgan M. Sewell, 30, Lewiston, burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts misuse of identification, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on April 1, 2018, first charge sentenced three years with all but 99 days suspended probation two years, restitution $741.16, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge dismissed.

Richard F. Roy, 51, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 20, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Morgan Sewell, 30, Auburn, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on May 19, 2018, charges dismissed.

Morgan Sewell, 30, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on April 13, 2018, dismissed.

Dawn J. Lewis, 39, Hartford, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 3, 2018, filed.

Larry L. Plourde, 42, Lewiston, violating condition of release on May 3, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 38 months, probation partially revoked.

Nicole L. Sargent, 19, Leeds, failure to stop, remain, render aid with personal injury on Feb. 17, 2018, dismissed.

Stephanie A. Lamoreau, 24, Richmond, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 22, 2018, dismissed.

Douglas Humphrey, 55, Richmond, theft of lost, mislaid or misdelivered property on Feb. 27, 2018, dismissed.

Channing F. G. Perry, 36, Brunswick, violating condition of release on May 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $500.

Kobe James, 20, Lewiston, negotiating a worthless instrument on April 25, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 180 days with all but 20 days suspended, probation two years.

Cody V. Lemieux, 30, Sabattus, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug on April 22, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge dismissed.

Gabriel J. Hansen, 41, Auburn, two counts unlawful sexual contact on Feb. 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, first charge sentenced to 10 years, second charge sentenced to 10 years with all suspended, probation five years.

Vance G. Billings, 43, Rumford, burning prohibited material on May 30, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 24 hours.

Keith Doyon, 43, Lisbon, domestic violence criminal threatening, priors, probation revocation, sentenced 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Ghislain Dupont, 72, Lewiston, operating under the influence on June 10, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Joanne Oblenes-Peck, 30, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 16, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 14 days.

Joanne Oblenes-Peck, 30, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 20, 2018, found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced 14 days.

Morgan Sewell, 30, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 13, 2018, dismissed.

David P. Turner, 41, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 16, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced 14 months, probation partially revoked.

Joanne L. Oblenes, 30, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended and operating vehicle without license on April 30, 2018, charges dismissed.

Benjamin N. Hathorne, 22, Auburn, threatening display of weapon on June 15, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, sentenced six days.

Kevin Perry, 32, Trenton, N.J., rule violation, duty status not current on May 8, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Adam R. Jordan, 39, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on May 26, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $100, second charge found guilty, sentenced three days.

Nicholas B. Dupile, 37, Turner, operating motor vehicle beyond class restriction on Nov. 15, 2017, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 60 days.

Gary L. Sharp, 39, Lewiston, attaching false plates on May 7, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Steven Lewis, 45, Auburn, domestic violence assault on June 25, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced six months, probation partially revoked.

Roger D. Plourde Jr., 37, Bowdoinham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on June 20, 2018, no sentence imposed.

Penny Footman, 37, Lewiston, assault on June 30, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 135 days, probation partially revoked.

Aria A. Pomerleau, 23, Westbrook, domestic violence reckless conduct on July 2, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to seven days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Nickolas R. Poland, 32, Leeds, operating under the influence on June 26, 2018, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 12 days, license suspended three years.

Joel Morse, 41, Lisbon Falls, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 18, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $133.69.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception on Nov. 11, 2017, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four months, restitution $100, second charge dismissed.

Adam R. Jordan, 39, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 19, 2018, dismissed.

Rob Wutzdorff, 35, Livermore, possess fish in violation on June 17, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Michael A. Henderson, 32, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on May 25, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Jessica L. Arbogast, 35, Lewiston, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, three counts of theft by deception, violating condition of release on July 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, third charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, sixth charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days, seventh charge found guilty, sentenced to 60 days.

Joanne Oblense-Peck, 30, Portland, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked on July 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days, second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended, sentenced to 14 days.

Brian A. Woodbury, 38, Lewiston, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on April 3, 2018, found guilty.

Gregory J. Cabot, 65, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Sept. 15, 2017, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Andrew S. Parsons, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force on June 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge found guilty, sentenced 18 days.

Diane L. Downs, 47, Buxton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 60 days with all suspended, probation six months, restitution $396.34.

Dewayne Williams, four counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on Nov. 15, 2017, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs on Dec. 20, 2017, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed, fourth charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to eight years with all but two years suspended, probation three years, restitution $360, fifth charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to eight years with all but two years suspended, probation three years.

Jasmine R. Brewer, 25, Lisbon Falls, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on March 9, 2018, first charge fined $575, license suspended 30 days, second charge sentenced to eight months, probation one year, restitution $1,450.

Deanna Male, 27, Auburn, theft by receiving stolen property on Jan. 11, 2018, sentenced to four days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Benita R. Preo, 47, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on May 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 143 days, restitution $850.

Brent Dillingham, 30, Lisbon Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked and violating condition of release on June 14, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 40 hours of community service.

Dustin A. Leonard, 35, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended on June 4, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Adam H. Rayworth, 41, Kingfield, two counts operating under the influence, prior, on July 12, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Dominique Bailey, 29, Lewiston, illegal possession of firearm on July 17, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 630 days, probation partially revoked.

Scott Forbes, 61, Lisbon, criminal trespass on July 22, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Natalie Buchanan, 31, two counts of operating under the influence on July 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Sherrie J. Chambers, 53, Mechanic Falls, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place and violating condition of release on July 23, 2018, incompetent to stand trial.

Michael L. Williams, 29, Litchfield, violating condition of release on July 24, 2018, found guilty, sentenced 25 days.

Paul S. Kendrick, 59, Auburn, domestic violence assault, priors, on July 27, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to four months, probation partially revoked, probation continued,.

Katherine Gonzalez, 29, Lawrence, Mass., unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 28, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400, second charge found guilty, fined $400.

Gerald R. Sounier, 43, Auburn, theft by deception on March 29, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours, restitution $300.

Brandon M. Rideout, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on July 23, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 30 days suspended, probation two years.

Tyler Bard, 23, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence and violating condition of release on July 29, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 10 days, license suspended 150 days, second charge dismissed.

Dorothy D. Foote, 60, Edgecomb, operating under the influence on July 28, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced 96 to hours, license suspended 150 days.

Randy A. Dennison, 28, Farmingdale, violating condition of release on July 27, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Weston Macmaster, 54, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on July 12, 2018, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 14 days.

Joanne Oblenes-Peck, 30, Portland, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 2, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to six months with all but 15 days suspended, probation one year, second charge dismissed, third charge dismissed.

Isaiah Rios, 21, Lewiston, driving to endanger, failure to stop for officer and operating vehicle without license on Aug. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $575, sentenced to 45 days, license suspended 30 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days, third charge dismissed.

Dashane Seamster, 24, Greene, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop and criminal trespass on Aug. 4, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 121 days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 121 days.

Eric W. Galarneau, 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of heroin on Aug. 2, 2018, found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to four months.

Adam R. Jordan, 39, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 24, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to seven days.

Amanuel B. Gebreegziabher, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Aug. 11, 2018, found guilty, fined $100.

Matthew Snow, 42, Norway, domestic violence assault and assault on Aug. 16, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but five days suspended, administrative release sentence one year.

Benita R. Preo, 47, Lewiston, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise, violating condition of release and assault on Aug. 20, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge dismissed, third charge probation revocation, sentenced to 60 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued, fourth charge dismissed, fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 143 days, sixth charge found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 143 days.

Christopher Bain, 43, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, two priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 23, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge dismissed.

Reginald Giles, 56, Auburn, criminal mischief on July 3, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to four days, restitution $254. 97.

Corey Emery, 27, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 10, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to six months and four days, restitution $914.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Auburn, criminal mischief on July 14, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Derek D. Dearborn, 31, Lewiston, assault on Oct. 21, 2017, found guilty, fined $300, sentenced to 23 days, restitution $1,131.72.

Adam R. Jordan, 39, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 3, 2018, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days.

Nicholas Hathorne, 20, Greene, attaching false plates on June 27, 2018, filed.

Tylor R. Hyer, 40, Greene, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 25, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 60 days.

Tyler Kelly, 29, Auburn, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $250.

Mehriddin Shodiev, 39, Harrisburg, Pa., rule violation, operation with false duty status on July 10, 2018, filed.

Joanne Oblenes-Peck, 30, Portland, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Sept. 5, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five days, second charge found guilty, sentenced to five days, third charge dismissed.

Jamie L. Gray, 31, Vassalboro, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures on Sept. 8, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Rachel S. Knight, 48, Lewiston, operating under the influence, two priors, and operating while license suspended or revoked on Sept. 9, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $1,100, sentenced to 14 months with all but 30 days suspended, probation one year, six months, six-year registration suspension, second charge dismissed.

Hailey Isabelle, 22, Portland, terrorizing on Sept. 11, 2018, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

Danica J. Perry, 23, Durham, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Aug. 14, 2018, found guilty, fined $100, restitution $184.

Chelsea O. Vattes, 27, Lewiston, violating condition of release and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth on Aug. 11, 2018, first charge found guilty, sentenced four days, second charge found guilty, sentenced four days.

Deserie L. Lilley, 51, Auburn, two counts aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property on Sept. 13, 2018, first charge found guilty, second charge dismissed, third charge forfeited.

Garrett Leiter, 24, Jay, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph and violating condition of release on Sept. 13, 2018, first charge dismissed, second charge found guilty, fined $500.

Michael Mecham, 30, Turner, operating under the influence, three priors, and operating after habitual offender revocation, prior, on Sept. 15, 2018, first charge found guilty, fined $2,500, sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended with years, registration suspended, second charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended, probation two years.

Keyana Pontoo, 27, Lewiston, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 15, 2018, probation revocation, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation two years, restitution $480.

Ahmed A. Abdullahi, 21, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug 9, 2018, dismissed.

« Previous