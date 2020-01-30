STATE — Chewonki is now accepting applications for the 2020 Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship, a $15,000 award to support eligible Maine students who would like to attend Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki during their junior year of High School. This scholarship opportunity is available to two qualifying applicants each year.

Maine Coast Semester at Chewonki, located in Wiscasset, Maine, offers students a semester of immersive learning experiences with a strong focus on transformative growth, environmental stewardship, an appreciation for the natural world, and creating sustainable communities. This semester-long program helps graduates take ownership over their own education, and fosters the understanding that each individual can and does make a positive difference in the world.

The Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship covers approximately one-half of tuition and fees. Successful applicants will be in the top 20% of their class, have the support of a school or community leader, have demonstrated an appreciation for the natural world, and imagine a future creating positive change in their Maine community.

Applications must be received by February 15th. Additional details about the Maine Youth Environmental Leaders Scholarship may be found at https://mainecoastsemester. org/admissions/scholarship/.

