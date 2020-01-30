Our guest speakers this past week were Gabe Perkins, ED, Mahoosuc Pathways, Kirk Siegel, ED, Mahoosuc Land Trust, and Deb Maxfield from Maine Adaptive to bring the club up to date on the collaborative Bethel Pathway Extension Project, scheduled to get underway this Spring/Summer. The Bethel Rotary Club provided a grant from the Jim Monahan Fund to assist with the project. Missing from the photo was Loretta Powers, Bethel Town Manager, as the Town allocated funds at the 2019 Town meeting to help with the project. Pictured with the speakers is Rotary President Tim LeConey. Submitted photo

