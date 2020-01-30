CANTON — The Canton Bicentennial Committee will sponsor a Winter Wonderland Party to celebrate leap year from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Canton Historical Society’s Hayford Hall, 25 Turner St. All proceeds will go to the town’s Bicentennial Celebration in 2021.
All are welcome to attend for fun, food, a cash bar and dancing to music by DJ Eighth Street Entertainment. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at the Town Office, 94 Turner St., 207-597-2920, or by emailing [email protected].
