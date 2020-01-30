AUGUSTA — A semi-trailer fire prompted a response to Anthony Avenue from local fire crews around 3 p.m. Thursday.
The truck, which has Gordon Food Service branding on the trailer, was parked beside the Fairfield Inn & Suites at 14 Anthony Ave., which is just across the street the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
The fire was visible in the truck’s cab and in the space between the trailer and cab. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
