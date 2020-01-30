UVM

BURLINGTON, VT — Tyme Finnerty of Poland has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Vermont.

To be named to the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL — Lydia Scribner of Harrison was named to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. Students named on the Dean’s List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Thomas

WATERVILLE — The following local students have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Thomas College: Madison Rock of Bridgton, Shylyn Buckman of Bryant Pond, Shannon Kostovick of Greenwood, Elisabeth Sanborn of Hebron, and Anna Piirainen of West Paris.

Baldwin Wallace

BEREA, OH — Maighread Laliberte of Norway, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Baldwin Wallace University. Laliberte is majoring in neuroscience biology and biology. Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.

Siena

LOUDONVILLE, NY — Tyler Swanbeck of Hebron has been named to Siena College Dean’s List for Fall 2019 Semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student’s grade point average for the semester must be between 3.5 and 3.89.

Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, SC — Madison Prentice and Morgan Prentice of Bryant Pond have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University. Madison is a Theatre Arts major and Morgan is a Biology major.

SNHU

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates Isaac Ouellette of Mechanic Falls and Colby Fox of Oxford on being named to the fall 2019 President’s List. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.

WPI

WORCESTER, MA — The following local residents have been named to Worcester Polytechnic Institute Fall 2019 Dean’s List: Joshua Fernandez of Naples, is a member of the class of 2023 majoring in robotics engineering and Benjamin English of Poland, is a member of the class of 2022 majoring in aerospace engineering. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: