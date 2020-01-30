- Regina A. Hatch, 44, Jay, domestic violence assault, Jan. 20, Jay Police Department.
- Christopher P. Couture, 25, Farmington, violation condition of release, operating under the influence, operating with license (license restrictions), Jan. 20, Farmington Police Department.
- Robert J. McDowell, 34, Jay, criminal mischief, Jan. 20, Jay Police Department.
- Angela M. Emmons, 44, Eustis, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 21, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Thomas Targett, 70, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence, Jan. 21, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Jill L. Brown, 45, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 22, Jay Police Department.
- Dustin Osborne, 38, Industry, domestic violence assault, Jan. 22, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Bret R. Dalot, 30, Jay, warrant violation condition of release, Jan. 23, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Nathan A. Peoples, 42, Andover, warrant gross sexual assault, Jan. 23, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Alex M. Hayes, 28, Warren, Rhode Island, warrant noncompliance of contempt order, Jan. 23, Franklin County Detention Center.
- Scott J. Pedretti, 32, North Providence, Rhode Island, operation without license, Jan. 25, $400 bail, Jay Police Department.
- Lee E. Lowell Jr., 28, Farmington, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, assault, Jan. 25, $750 bail, 48 hours in jail, Farmington Police Department.
- James C. Colman, 50, Dixfield, driving to endanger, Jan. 25, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- William B. Estabrook Jr., 30, Jay, operating under the influence, Jan. 26, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
- Joshua L. Hiscock, 37, Jay, warrant violation condition of release, Jan. 28, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
- Randi L. Sencabaugh, 36, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Jan. 28, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.
- David E. Osgood, 39, Durham, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Jan. 29, Rangeley Police Department.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles