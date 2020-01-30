Baked Apples and Squash

Look no further for an easy, family friendly side dish for the winter. If you’re not already turning on your oven, then make this is a skillet. Just saute till apples and squash are soft. For a more savory version add a small diced onion, leek or diced green onion for extra color. Yield: 4 Servings

Ingredients:

 2 cups squash cubed butternut, delicata, acorn or butter cup)

 2 cups apple cubed

 ¼ cup raisins

 1 tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil

 1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

 2 teaspoons sugar

 1⁄2 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Peel the squash, remove the seeds and cut into bite size pieces.

Peel the apples, remove the core and cut into bite size pieces.

Combine the squash and apple pieces, raisins, oil, cinnamon, sugar and salt together in a bowl.

Toss to coat evenly.

Spread the mixture on a metal baking pan.

Bake in a 425 degree oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until squash is soft.

