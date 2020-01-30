AUBURN — Edward Little had three players reach double figures in scoring as it cruised past Portland, 78-38, in boys basketball on Thursday night..

Max Creaser finished with 19 points, John Shea tacked on 15 and Austin Brown had 14 for the Red Eddies (14-2).

Gabriel Russell and Finn Katz-Cronin each scored six points for the Bulldogs (3-13).

LAKE REGION 45, POLAND 44: Evan Willey’s putback with seven seconds remaining lifted the Lakers (7-9) to a win over the Knights (4-12) in Naples.

Jacob Stone led Lake Region with 10 points, Willey finished with nine, and Isaac Holland added eight.

Poland’s Hayden Christner scored 18 points – all on 3-pointers.

TRAIP ACADEMY 75, ST. DOMINIC 52: Frankie Driscoll poured in 18 points to send Traip Academy past St. Dom’s in Auburn.

Treshaun Brown added 13 points and Will Davis 12 points for the Rangers (7-9), who took control by outscoring the Saints 18-2 in the second quarter. Gabe Carey led all scorers with 23 points for the Saints (6-10).

Girls Basketball

CARRABEC 50, DIRIGO 32: Cheyenne Cahill scored 18 points to lead the Cobras to a Mountain Valley Conference victory over the Cougars in North Anson.

Sarah Olson added eight points for Carrabec (9-7).

Jayce Brophy led Dirigo (7-9) with eight points.

PORTLAND 50, EDWARD LITTLE 26: Gemima Motema recorded 18 points and five steals as the Bulldogs (13-3) defeated Red Eddies (4-12) in Portland.

Kiera Eubanks contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds for Portland, and Amanda Kabantu added eight points and nine rebounds.

Hannah Chaput led Edward Little with 11 points.

TELSTAR 56, MT. ABRAM 35: Luci Rothwell and Calla Orino were the offensive catalysis for the Rebels (3-13) in the win over the Roadrunners which was played in Bethel.

Rothwell had 27 points and 20 rebounds. Orino had an all around game as she had 18 points, 13 rebounds, nine steals and six assists.

Kaylee Knight led Mt. Abram (4-12) with with 14 points.

WINTHROP 77, HALL-DALE 50: Aalyiyah WilsonFalcone led four Ramblers in double figures with 19 points as they cruised to a win over the Bulldogs in Winthrop.

Maddie Perkins and Natalie Frost added 17 points apiece while Kena Souza pitched in with 12 points for Winthrop (14-2). Amanda Trepanier paced Hall-Dale (5-12) with 16 points.

Boys Hockey

CHEVERUS 4, MT. ARARAT/LISBON/MORSE 1: Jackson Wilson had two goals and an assist, and Cal Oliver broke a tie with a power-play goal in the second period as the Stags (10-2) defeated Mt. Ararat/Lisbon/Morse (1-10-1) at Troubh Ice Arena.

Jack Chaput contributed a goal and two assists.

Bryce Poulin got an unassisted first-period goal for Mt. Ararat.

Unified Basketball

EDWARD LITTLE 40, POLAND 16: Simon Hayes scored 14 points and Ashley Billings added 12 points to lead Edward Little to a Unified win over Poland.

Hailey Smith, Jordan Gagne and Anthony Seddon scored four points apiece for the Red Eddies. Jacob Paradis scored eight points for the Knights, while Ivan Sheloske added six points and Brandon Storer two points.

