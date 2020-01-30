Baked White Fish

Dorcas Butler, Norway

2 Pounds filet of any white fish

1 Medium onion, chopped

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Cup white cooking wine

1 Teaspoon chopped parsley

2 Bay leaves, crushed

Wash the fish and pat dry. Place in a 2 quart greased casserole dish. Add onions, salt, parsley and bay leaves. Pour wine over all, cover and bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes or until fish flakes when pierced with a knife.

Raspberry Orange Trifle

Dorcas Butler, Norway

10 to 12 ounces of fresh red raspberries

1 small package of instant vanilla pudding

24 Ounces of red raspberry yogurt with fruit on the bottom

2 to 3 Teaspoons grated orange rind

1 3 Ounce package of ladyfingers

4 Tablespoons orange juice

8 Ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed

2 or 3 drops red food coloring

Rinse and dry raspberries and set aside. Whisk the pudding mix, yogurt, orange rind and food coloring together and set aside. Separate ladyfingers into halves and arrange half of them in an even layer over the bottom of a straight-sided glass bowl or trifle dish. Sprinkle half of the orange juice over the ladyfingers. Top this with a layer of half the pudding mix then half the whipped topping. Scatter half of the berries over this, the repeat layers in the same order. Cover and chill overnight.

Berry Boy-Bait

Sarah Dailey, Otisfield

2 Cups flour, sifted

1 1/2 Cups sugar

2/3 Cup butter or margarine

2 Teaspoons baking powder

1 Teaspoon salt

2 Eggs, separated

1 Cup milk

1 Cup berries, fresh or frozen

Whipped topping or whipped cream, optional

Sift together into a large bowl 2 cups of sifted flour and 1 1/2 cups of sugar. Cut in 2/3 cup of butter or margarine until the particles are the size of peas. Measure 3/4 cup of this mixture and reserve for crumb topping. Add 2 teaspoons of baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 unbeaten egg yolks and 1 cup of milk to the remaining crumb mixture. Beat 3 minutes (mixer, low speed). Beat 2 egg whites until stiff but not dry. Fold gently but thoroughly into the batter. Spread into a greased and floured 12″x 8″x 2’pan. Arrange 1 cup of berries over the batter and sprinkle with reserved crumb mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Serve as a dessert with whipped topping or whipped cream or serve warm as a coffee cake.

Kids in the Kitchen

Peanut Butter Candy Cookies

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1/2 Cup packed brown sugar

1/2 Cup peanut butter

1/4 Cup evaporated milk

2 1/2 Cups rice crispies or granola

1 Adult

In a medium saucepan combine brown sugar, peanut butter and evaporated milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly until sugar is dissolved and peanut butter is melted. Remove from heat. Stir in rice crispies or granola. Drop by teaspoon onto waxed paper. Let set until firm.

