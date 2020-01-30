The Festival of Ozz Tour 2020 kicks off Friday, Jan. 31, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Join Ultimate Sabbath and Wizard of Ozz for the ultimate show spanning 50 years of the music of Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osborne. Cover charge is $10 at the door. Remember to carpool if you have friends coming. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

