DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a 1980 Mt. Blue High School yearbook. If anyone has one, I would be able to pay a reasonable price for it. Please contact me at 576-9266.

— Kevin, no town

ANSWER: You may want to also contact the school or the town library, if you haven’t already. They may have some extras for you to purchase. It would also be fun if your request led to reconnecting with an old classmate. Let us know what happens and good luck!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: In the Jan. 28 Sun Spots, Rich was looking for old- fashioned hand-held egg beater. I have several good old rugged ones and will gladly mail or deliver one to him free of charge. He can contact me at 500-0175.

— Dale, Livermore Falls

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the gentleman looking for an old-fashioned manual egg beater, I have one that he can have for free if he wants it. It is in very good condition and works like a charm. It is at least 60 years old. I live in Farmington and he would have to pick it up. He can contact me at 779-6355.

— No name, Farmington

ANSWER: Now that is five-star service. Sun Spots readers are such wonderfully kind and generous people! I hope Rich sees this and calls one of these kind folks! In case Rich wants to do something different, or other readers are looking for egg beaters, more suggestions are below.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: eBay has several vintage egg beaters.

— No name, no town

DEAR SUN SPOTS: A quick search on the computer turned up a variety of non-powered classic hand mixers on Amazon and Walmart.

— Greg, no town

ANSWER: My understanding is that Rich was very disappointed with the new egg beater he had purchased that was made in China. As a home cook, I have also given new egg beaters short shrift. They aren’t nearly as sturdy as the old ones and do tend to jam up, as Rich experienced. When I go to the Fort Andross flea market on the weekends, I often see the good old-fashioned ones there at reasonable prices.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: The man looking for an egg beater for his wife can find one at Lee Valley Tools. (https://www.leevalley.com/en-us/). The phone number is 1-800-871-8158. They aren’t cheap; around $72, but I love mine! It is a quality item.

I have read Sun Spots for ages and love it.

— Pam, Wayne

ANSWER: Wow! That sounds really expensive for an egg beater, but I’m glad you love it, Pam, and it will probably last for a zillion years; at least I hope so!

As far as having to have an egg beater to make popovers (as Rich hopes his wife will do) you can also use a whisk, but you have to have some good strong wrist action and not stop! The secret to good popovers that “pop up” is to beat enough air into the batter. In case anyone cares, a crispy warm popover is one of my favorite butter-delivery vehicles! As a matter of fact, ever since the original inquiry was sent in, I can’t stop thinking about them!

This column is for you, our readers. It is for your questions and comments. There are only two rules: You must write to the column and sign your name. We won’t use it if you ask us not to. Please include your phone number. Letters will not be returned or answered by mail, and telephone calls will not be accepted. Your letters will appear as quickly as space allows. Address them to Sun Spots, P.O. Box 4400, Lewiston, ME 04243-4400. Inquiries can also be emailed to [email protected].

« Previous

filed under: