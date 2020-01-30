Monday, February 3

SAD 17 7 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.

Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Paris Policy & Procedure  – 7 p.m.

Otisfield Selectboard 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 6

Norway Selectboard 7 p.m.

Oxford Selectboard – 6 p.m.

Hartford Selectboard 7 p.m.

Democrat Municipal Meetings
