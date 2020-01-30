Monday, February 3
SAD 17 – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, February 4
Sumner Planning – 6:30 p.m.
Buckfield Selectboard – 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, February 5
Paris Policy & Procedure – 7 p.m.
Otisfield Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Thursday, February 6
Norway Selectboard – 7 p.m.
Oxford Selectboard – 6 p.m.
Hartford Selectboard – 7 p.m.
