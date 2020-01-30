NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library

New Materials List December 2019

Nonfiction

006.5 Nuzum, Eric – Make Noise: A Creator’s Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling

294.3 Chodron, Pema – Welcoming the Unwelcome: Wholehearted Living in a Brokenhearted World

306.874 Lemay, Mimi – What We will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation

323 Kirby, David – When They Come for You: How Police and Government are Trampling Our Liberties and How to take Them Back

328.73 Brown, Sherrod – Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America

346.73 Mancuso, Anthony – Nolo’s Quick LLC: All You Need to Know About Limited Liability Companies

343.04 Munchhof, Christopher D. – The New Tax Law: Twenty-One Changes You Need to Know Before Filing Your Next Tax Return

381 Minter, Adam – Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale

500 Munroe, Randall – How to: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real World Problems

523 Stimac, Valerie – Dark Skies: A Practical Guide to Astrotourism 613.2

Greger, Michael – How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss

Sisson, Mark – Keto for Life: Rest Your Biological Clock in Twenty-One Days and Optimize Your Diet for Longevity

613.7 Owen, Liz – The Yoga Effect: A Proven Program for Depression and Anxiety

613.9 Zaloom, Shafia – Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between

643 Hanson, Scott T. – Restoring Your Historic House: The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners

648 Stoller, Jane – Decluttering for Dummies

791.43 Nathan, Ian – Stephen King at the Movies: A Complete History of the Film and Television Adaptations from the Master of Horror

811 Harjo, Joy – An American Sunrise: Poems

813 Morrison, Toni – The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom

914 Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door: The Travel Skills Handbook

914.4 Fodor’s Essential France

914.5 Rick Steves Italy 2020

917.87 Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip

796.23 Powell, Michael – Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation

796.42 Heilig, Alison – The Durable Runner: A Guide to Injury-Free Running

956.9204 Sloyan, Patrick J. – When Reagan Sent in the Marines: The Invasion of Lebanon

973.933 Anonymous – A Warning Bergen, Peter – Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos

974.4 Silverman, David J. – This Land is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled Story of Thanksgiving

Biography

Albom, Mitch – Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family

Bennett, Kate – Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography

Haley, Nikki – With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace

Jean-Pierre, Karine – Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America

Machado, Carmen Maria – In the Dream House : A Memoir

Rice, Susan – Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For

Simon, Carly – Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie

CDs

Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six

DVDs

After the Wedding

The Art of Racing in the Rain

A Boy Called Sailboat

The Chaperone

Country Music: Live at the Ryman

Doc Martin 9th season

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Eating Animals

Game of Thrones 8th season

The Goldfinch

Hobbs & Shaw

The Kitchen

Maiden

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Poldark 5th season

Shoplifters

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Yellowstone 1st season

Yellowstone 2nd season

