NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library
New Materials List December 2019
Nonfiction
006.5 Nuzum, Eric – Make Noise: A Creator’s Guide to Podcasting and Great Audio Storytelling
294.3 Chodron, Pema – Welcoming the Unwelcome: Wholehearted Living in a Brokenhearted World
306.874 Lemay, Mimi – What We will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation
323 Kirby, David – When They Come for You: How Police and Government are Trampling Our Liberties and How to take Them Back
328.73 Brown, Sherrod – Desk 88: Eight Progressive Senators Who Changed America
346.73 Mancuso, Anthony – Nolo’s Quick LLC: All You Need to Know About Limited Liability Companies
343.04 Munchhof, Christopher D. – The New Tax Law: Twenty-One Changes You Need to Know Before Filing Your Next Tax Return
381 Minter, Adam – Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale
500 Munroe, Randall – How to: Absurd Scientific Advice for Common Real World Problems
523 Stimac, Valerie – Dark Skies: A Practical Guide to Astrotourism 613.2
Greger, Michael – How Not to Diet: The Groundbreaking Science of Healthy, Permanent Weight Loss
Sisson, Mark – Keto for Life: Rest Your Biological Clock in Twenty-One Days and Optimize Your Diet for Longevity
613.7 Owen, Liz – The Yoga Effect: A Proven Program for Depression and Anxiety
613.9 Zaloom, Shafia – Sex, Teens, and Everything in Between
643 Hanson, Scott T. – Restoring Your Historic House: The Comprehensive Guide for Homeowners
648 Stoller, Jane – Decluttering for Dummies
791.43 Nathan, Ian – Stephen King at the Movies: A Complete History of the Film and Television Adaptations from the Master of Horror
811 Harjo, Joy – An American Sunrise: Poems
813 Morrison, Toni – The Measure of Our Lives: A Gathering of Wisdom
914 Rick Steves Europe Through the Back Door: The Travel Skills Handbook
914.4 Fodor’s Essential France
914.5 Rick Steves Italy 2020
917.87 Moon Yellowstone to Glacier National Park Road Trip
796.23 Powell, Michael – Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Nation
796.42 Heilig, Alison – The Durable Runner: A Guide to Injury-Free Running
956.9204 Sloyan, Patrick J. – When Reagan Sent in the Marines: The Invasion of Lebanon
973.933 Anonymous – A Warning Bergen, Peter – Trump and His Generals: The Cost of Chaos
974.4 Silverman, David J. – This Land is Their Land: The Wampanoag Indians, Plymouth Colony, and the Troubled Story of Thanksgiving
Biography
Albom, Mitch – Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family
Bennett, Kate – Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography
Haley, Nikki – With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace
Jean-Pierre, Karine – Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America
Machado, Carmen Maria – In the Dream House : A Memoir
Rice, Susan – Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For
Simon, Carly – Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie
CDs
Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker’s Angel Eyes
Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight
Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six
DVDs
After the Wedding
The Art of Racing in the Rain
A Boy Called Sailboat
The Chaperone
Country Music: Live at the Ryman
Doc Martin 9th season
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Eating Animals
Game of Thrones 8th season
The Goldfinch
Hobbs & Shaw
The Kitchen
Maiden
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Poldark 5th season
Shoplifters
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Yellowstone 1st season
Yellowstone 2nd season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
News
U.S. life expectancy rises — a little
-
Business
Maine bill would ease restrictions on trucking of live lobster
-
Advertiser Democrat
Solutions for Thompson Lake dam prove elusive
-
The Bethel Citizen
Selectmen mull options regarding hotel units
-
The Bethel Citizen
Woodstock board talks marijuana, bridge, fire agreement