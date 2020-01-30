MEXICO – It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Buotte Waugh, 84, born Sept. 5, 1935, of Mexico, announces her passing Tuesday, Jan. 28, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was educated in Mexico schools and was a graduate of Mexico High School, class of 1955. She was employed by Bennett Shoe Shop and Bartash’s in Rumford. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior.

Beverly was an amazing role model as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Despite living with rheumatoid arthritis for over 50 years, she never complained. She never met a stranger and had a ready smile for everyone she met.

Beverly loved cooking and playing games such as cribbage, rummikub, and solitaire. She was passionate about spending time with family and traveling.

Beverly will be fondly remembered by her children Debbie Hanmer and husband Gary, Bruce Waugh and wife Lisette, Judy McCarthy and husband Hank, and Gena Cloutier and husband Ernie. She will also be lovingly remembered by her nine grandchildren, Zachary Hanmer, Ashley Hanmer Phair, Russell Waugh, Derrick Waugh, Hillary McCarthy Brown, David McCarthy, Leah McCarthy Carter, Brandyn Cloutier, and Joel Clourtier; many great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Buotte, sisters, Elaine Gurshick and Lillian Kellogg; as well as loving niece and caregiver, Tammy Waugh.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, Eugene; parents, Thomas and Nina Gaudet Buotte; her brothers, Norman, Clarence, Tom, Dennis, sisters, Colleen, Vivian, Judy Woods; and his granddaughter, Amanda Hanmer.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Amber Bradbury and Coco Gurney, as well as Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice, specifically her loving caretaker, Tammy Bean.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in memory of Beverly on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Parish of the Holy Savior, 126 Maine Ave, Rumford at 10 a.m. Reception will follow in the social hall.

