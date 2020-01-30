Donna Lynne (Sheppard) Moody

LEWISTON – Donna Lynne (Sheppard) Moody, 62, passed away Jan. 21, 2020. Born Jan. 4, 1958 to Arthur and Barbara Sheppard.

She is predeceased by her parents.

Survived by “Doc” Lessard; sons, Jason, Jesse; and granddaughter Harlee; brother, Ron and Donna Young, sisters, Susan Antonino, Bonnie and Jim Goodson, Pamela and Rick Ainsworth.

