LEWISTON – Frank Chiaravelotti, 92, passed away peacefully, Jan. 24, 2020, after a long and full life, still driving himself about town only days before. He was born March 27, 1927 in Lewiston to Italian immigrants Filomena Scianname and Domenico Chiaravelotti.

Frank attended St. Joe’s School and graduated from Lewiston High School and The Culinary Institute of America after returning from his service in the U.S. Navy. He was a WWII veteran, of which he was very proud.

In 1949, Frank married Philomena Colello and started a family. He eventually opened the Italian Bakery in 1960 and became a well-known and respected businessman in the community. He worked hands on until his retirement at the age of 79 as his bakery became a landmark in the LA area.

Frank loved a bargain (Mardens) and the casino, as much as for the opportunity to chat with people as to win a jackpot. He loved to talk, whether he knew you or not. He was proud of his Italian heritage and was always interested in other people’s stories. At health visits he usually left learning more about the doctors and nurses than they had learned about him.

Gentle and kind, Frank had a soft spot for animals. Pictures of his beloved pets fill the shelves in his room alongside the family photos. His passion for gardening showed in the beautiful landscape he created at his home, which was occasionally mistaken for a public park.

Frank was humble, selfless and fiercely independent, never asking for help yet always eager to help others. He rarely complained. This past year, his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his new great grandbabies, Remi and Sam, lighting up whenever he saw them.

In addition to his wife and great-grandchildren, Frank is survived by his children, Linda, Rick (Karen Savage), Mary Radcliffe, Frank, Lisa Chouinard (Tim), Jon and Jamie (Jana); his grandchildren, Erick, Aaron (Becky), Mia and Justin (Danielle) Chiaravelotti, Ashley Rich, Jessica Parker (Brian), Michelle Napoli (Steve), Nikki Kelson (Michael), Jake (Kaila), and Travis (Magda) Chouinard; two brothers and their spouses, Anthony and Mary and Mario ”Sonny” and Barbara, and a sister Adeline Irace.

Besides his parents and stepfather, Biagio Cifizzari, Frank was predeceased by a son-in-law,, Russ Radcliffe; sisters and spouses, Jennie and Sam Bennett and Isabelle and Lin Clements.

Frank will be lovingly remembered and forever missed by his family and countless others. Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group, 217 Turner Street in Auburn from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at The Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul, (upper church), at 122 Ash Street in Lewiston at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn, please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com to share your heartfelt messages and memories to Frank’s family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Travis Mills Foundation.

