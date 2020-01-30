AUBURN – Grace Pennell, 89, of Auburn, passed away Monday. Oct. 21, 2019. She was born to the late Fred and Mary McDonald, Sept. 28, 1930.A loving mother and home maker, she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She enjoyed music, playing piano, and her children. grand and great-grandchildren. She always wanted to help others Grace was predeceased by her husband, Richard Pennell.She is survived by her sons, Bruce and Duane Coffin, her daughters, Faith, Michelle and Roxanne. She had seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Odd Feilow’s and Rebekah’s Home for the loving and excellent care given to Grace. A private celebration of her life by the family will be determined in the near future .

