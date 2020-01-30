LISBON – Michael Boudreau, 62, of Lisbon, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2020. He was born in New Brunswick, Canada on August 26, 1957. He was the son of Edgar and Ida Boudreau.At a young age, his family moved to “Little Canada” in Lewiston. He went to Lewiston schools where he met many of his life long friends. He worked many years in the construction field. He was in the AA program for the past 30 years. He was a resident of Lisbon for the past 25 years. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and wheeling and dealing cars. He most cherished his time BBQing with his family.He is survived by his daughters, Sileena Richards and her husband Wesley of Lisbon, Star Carignan and her husband Ted of Florida, Brittany Knight her husband William of Lisbon; the love of his life, Sandy Godin; his grandchildren, Audrey, Noel, Serenity and Dayton; and his granddog, Otis; his mother Ida of Florida; three sisters and two brothers; many nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his father, Edgar; and his sister, Carline Bellefleur.A celebration of life will be Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m., located at the Slovak Club, 26 Avery St., Lisbon Falls.A donation can be made to the Cancer Society.

