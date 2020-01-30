PORTLAND – Nicole Lynn Beaucage, 35, born April 18, 1984, died suddenly on Jan. 20, 2020.

Nicole is survived by her two children, Robert J. Vallee-Labonte, Maloreigh J. Vallee-Labonte and their father, Richard Labonte; also her mother and stepfather, Linda and Louis Ringuette; her sisters and brother, Melissa Bolduc, Lacey O’Leary and Hunter Laplante; stepsiblings, Allison O’Leary, Ashley O’Leary, Keady O’Leary and Bethany Ringuette. Nicole also had many nieces and nephews.

Nicole was predeceased by her stepfathers, Randy Bolduc and Donald O’Leary Jr.

Nicole was an adventurous and vibrant soul who will be missed and loved by many.

