PERU – Ricky J. Sinclair, 64, died Monday Jan. 27, 2020 at the Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. He was a resident of the Old Valley Road in Peru.

Born in Dexter on Nov. 22, 1955, he was a son of Thomas and Marion (Poland) Sinclair. Ricky graduated from Mexico High School class of 1974 and worked as a Millwright for NewPage Paper Mill in Rumford until his retirement in 2017. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, hunting, snowmobiling and country and western music.

Ricky was married in Peru on July 5, 2003 to Maria Parisi who survives, of Peru. Other survivors include his daughter, Ricki Hutchins and her husband Levi of Dixfield; grandchildren, Haleigh, Aubree and Ryan; a brother Wayne Sinclair of Mexico; a nephew, Stephen Jeselskis and his wife Tia.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Michael and Stephen Sinclair.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 from 12 to 6 p.m. at the Rumford Eagles.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

Those who desire may contribute to the

Larry Labonte Recovery Center

415 Waldo Street

Rumford, ME 04276

in his memory.

« Previous