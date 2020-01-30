AUBURN – Roland P. Pelletier, 65 of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., formerly of Lewiston, died on Jan. 26, 2020 at the Hospice House in Auburn as a result of alcoholism. He was born June 10, 1954 in Lewiston. He was the son of Jeannette Gagnon Pelletier and Lionel Pelletier. He attended Holy Family School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1972. In his early 20s he moved to Texas where he worked on oil rigs and later settled down in Florida working as a truck driver and mechanic.

With his health failing, he returned to Maine just before Christmas to be by his family.

Although he lived far, he kept in close contact; especially with his parents and was home with them at the time of their passing. We are so pleased that he accepted Jesus into his heart years ago.

Roland had a strong passion for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and truly enjoyed traveling and being outdoors. He lived his life as an adventure and while he presented with a rough exterior, he was caring, kind and helpful to everyone; he truly possessed a heart of gold.

While he never married, he definitely was a ladies’ man. There is no doubt that those of us that were closest to him will miss his “unique and colorful” stories he loved sharing.

He will be missed by many friends here in Maine, including the large brotherhood and sisterhood of bikers he befriended over the past 40 years in Florida; he always spoke so very highly of them, especially Robin and Carl.

A few days before his passing he stated, “I don’t want anyone being sad or crying. I had a good life. I lived my life the way I wanted and did what I wanted to, when I wanted to do it. I had a good time and made a lot of friends along the way.”

He is predeceased by his parents; his grandparents; and many friends.

He is survived by his loving siblings, sister Joline Pelletier Gagne and her husband Maurice “Moe” Gagne, brother Richard “JR” Pelletier; nieces, Amy Gagne and her husband Noel Madore, Audrey Pelletier, nephews, Jeffrey Gagne, Tyler Pelletier and his girlfriend Mikayla Trafford.

While he will be fondly missed, his memories will be cherished for many years to come.

B R A A A A A A A A A A A A P ! TYJ

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston where a Liturgy of the Word will be held at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to

St. Francis Recovery Center

24 Dunn Street

Auburn, ME O4210 or

Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stetson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

