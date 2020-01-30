Benefit Dance

Our 4th – 6th graders recently held a dance to benefit the Pink Feather Foundation, a local organization that supplies many of our students with much-needed clothing, shoes, winter gear, and much more. We had a wonderful turn out at the dance and we want to thank all the staff, parents and students that helped us make it such a success! As a result of everyone’s hard work, we were able to donate $524.93 to the Pink Feather Foundation! Way to Go!



Family Literacy

Family Literacy Night will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 5-7 p.m. There will be a free pizza dinner, multiple literacy and STEM activities and a Planetarium Show. The show will be from 5-6 p.m. for grades PreK-2 and from 6-7 p.m. for grades 3-6. Space is limited to 65 people per show. Adults may be limited per family and the show is for enrolled OES students only. Families must RSVP by calling the OES office at 539-4456.



Overheard

Ms. Bourgoine asked students and staff in the cafeteria what the month of January was good for. Here is a sampling of their responses.

January is a good month to:

Make snow angels – Abby V

Snowplow with my dad – Charlie K

Play outside with Joey – Autumn B

Relax – Ms. Fortier

Be nice – James B

Read and drink tea – Mrs. Alberi

Do the pacer test in gym class – Rowan

Go sledding – Eli R

Jump in the snow – Ava

Go snowshoeing – Mrs. Scala

Make a snow fort – Dinar

Is It Bullying?

Teasing – Everyone is having fun. No one is getting hurt. Everyone is participating equally

Conflict – No one is having fun. There is a possible solution to the disagreement. Equal balance of power.

Mean Moment – Someone is being hurt on purpose. Reaction to a strong feeling or emotion. An isolated event (does not happen regularly)

Bullying – Attacked physically, socially and/or emotionally. Unequal balance of power. Happens more than once over a period of time. Someone is being hurt on purpose



Peer Problem?

Empower your child to advocate for themselves

Talk to their teacher

Talk to the guidance counselor

Talk to a trusted adult

Call Us: Classroom teacher, Guidance counselor

Assistant principal, Principal



Important Dates

Thursday, January 30 – Family Literacy Night, “Reading is Out of This World, 5-7 p.m. RSVP if attending by calling 539-4456

Friday, January 31 – 6th Grade goes to Paris. PTO Popcorn Day

