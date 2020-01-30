Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston presents live music on Friday and Saturday nights. On Friday, Jan. 31, Phil Fortier will play from 7-10 p.m. And, on Saturday, Feb. 1, local artist Dave Perlman will play from 7-10 p.m. Perlman is a regular performer in Lewiston-Auburn playing a diverse selection of popular cover songs spanning different genres with a concentration in classic and 90’s rock. There is no cover. Pedro O’Hara’s is located at 134 Main St., Lewiston.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: