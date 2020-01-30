You won’t find this Martha standing at the stove cooking. And, you won’t be reading any how-to books she has written. What you will find when you visit Martha is a cat that know what she likes.

One year old Martha is a cat that likes to be touched. She will run her head under your hand to tell you she wants to be loved. She absorbs all the attention she can get. When she’s had enough she will let you know it’s time to stop by batting your hand away.

Martha loves and plays with an intensity that could be too much for a young child that does not understand her boundaries. She also does not like to be picked up which is not unusual for many cats.

Martha will be a great companion to the person that can appreciate a cat that is in charge. She will not be cooking Sunday dinner for you, but she will be cooking up lots of fun.

Responsible Pet Care of Oxford Hills is a no-kill, non-profit shelter and adoption center for cats and dogs, and the holding area for stray dogs for 12 towns in Oxford County. The shelter is located at 9 Swallow Road in Paris. Anyone interested in adopting a pet from RPC can visit the shelter as follows: Monday and Tuesday closed; Wednesday and Thursday noon to 4 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. Most of the adoptable pets and the adoption application can be found online on the shelter’s website at www.responsiblepetcare.org. Responsible Pet Care operates a thrift shop called Pawsibilities. It is located at 132 Waterford Road in Norway, and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donations of clean, usable household items are accepted during shop hours. All the money raised at Pawsibilities supports RPC. For answers to questions about adopting or fostering a pet, or to make an inquiry about a lost animal, call RPC after noon at 743-8679.

