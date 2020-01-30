Lewiston
- Katherine Mills, 30, of 185 Sabattus St., domestic assault, 8:32 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Donald Bourget, 46, of 1152 Main St., on a charge of violating conditions of release, 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Ash Street.
- Karen Burnham, 57, of 230 Bartlett St., on a charge of domestic assault, 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
- David Levesque, 55, of 10 Green St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at 26 Webster St.
- Noor Aden, 18, of 10 Knox St., on charges of violating conditions of release and refusing to sign a summons, 9:30 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Patrick Murico, 27, of 74 Nichols St., on a warrant charging theft, 2 p.m. Thursday at 6 Elliot Ave.
- Dustin Strout, 31, of 41 Fifth St., Auburn, on a charge of violating probation, 2:05 p.m. Thursday at 140 Canal St.
- Marciel Bates, 30, of 20 Franklin St., Augusta, on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 3:30 p.m. Thursday at 6 Elliot Ave.
- Briana Czarkowski, 26, of 6 Elliot Ave., on a charge of possession of a scheduled drug, 5:30 p.m. Thursday at that address.
- Jennifer Johnson, 36, of 1 Gina St., on warrants charging violating bail, 4 p.m. Thursday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Darlan Damaini, 25, of 637 Lisbon St., Lisbon, arrested by Lisbon police on a charge of domestic threatening, 5 a.m. Thursday at that address.
- Scott Michaud, 67, of 35 Getchell Road, Clinton, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department on warrants charging violating bail, 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Auburn Road, Turner.
- Christina Noll, 45, of 249 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, arrested by Livermore Falls police on a warrant charging failure to pay a fine, 5 p.m. Thursday on Hunton Loop.
